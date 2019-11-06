COUNCILLORS are looking into the possibility of installing CCTV in an area of York being targeted by vandals.

As reported by The Press on Monday, vehicles were damaged in Albemarle Road, near Knavesmire, overnight on Sunday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said “in excess of 10 vehicles” had been damaged. Windows were smashed and one car was shunted into a wall.

No arrests have been made so far, the force confirmed yesterday, and inquiries are ongoing.

The picture above was taken by Ashley Mason, councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe.

He said that vehicles are being broken into or damaged “quite often” on the road.

Labour councillors in the Micklegate ward say they may now need to look at some means of deterring vandals.

Cllr Pete Kilbane said: “With repeated reports of such activity it may now be time to consider CCTV, which is a shame and something we as ward councillors can ill-afford.”

Fellow ward councillor Jonny Crawshaw lives nearby and said he has contacted City of York Council to ask whether CCTV could be considered, but said it was far from certain given costs.

“With problem hotspots like this CCTV has to be considered but unfortunately it doesn’t come cheap, with councillors having previously been quoted £350 per week for a temporary camera and around £6,500 for a permanent installation,” he explained.

“Even if we could afford a permanent installation there are annual maintenance costs of around £750 and our devolved budgets simply don’t stretch to this kind of astronomic cost.”