ANOTHER public drop-in will be staged tomorrow - Thursday - about plans to create a flood storage area on the River Foss north of York.
The Environment Agency says the storage area near Strensall will increase flood protection for 490 homes between Strensall and The Groves area of York by slowing the flow of water down the Foss after heavy rainfall.
A spokesman said it had already held two public events at Strensall and York to outline the plans but a further date was added for residents of Sheriff Hutton, which is close to the site of the flood storage area.
The drop-in is taking place from 2pm to 7pm at Sheriff Hutton Village Hall.
Agency officers are also giving a presentation on plans for the Museum Gardens section of the York Flood Alleviation Scheme at the council’s Guildhall ward meeting at the Friends Meeting House, Friargate, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday.