THE leaders of a large drug dealing ring had £46,000 worth of cocaine between them when stopped by police, a York jury heard.

Matthew Evans, 38, and Lee Robert Waring, 39, delivered the Class A drug to a network of dealers around the Selby area and part of East Yorkshire for at least nine months, collecting cash in return.

Robert Stevenson, prosecuting, alleged Evans was on his way to a meeting with David Fred Hird, 35, at a pub in Snaith when police arrested him with cocaine worth £11,000 on the streets in his car.

On an earlier occasion, police had allegedly watched Evans briefly meeting Adam Partington, 39, at a layby.

They had also seen him going on several occasions to his father David’s house and his father’s unit on an industrial park.

Waring had drugs worth up to £35,500 on the street when he was stopped on the Leeds outer ring road.

Mr Stevenson alleged that Partington and Hird were both part of the ring, and sold cocaine given to them by Evans and Waring.

He claimed both were listed as contacts on three phones used exclusively for drug dealing by Evans and Waring and both were on the leaders’ debtor lists.

Matthew Evans, of Doncaster Road, Selby, and Waring, of Cottingley Fold, Beeston, have both admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

David Evans, 69, of Moat Way, Brayton, has admitted allowing the use of his business premises for the keeping or storage of drugs.

Partington, of Palm House Drive, Selby, and Hird, of St Lawrence Avenue, Snaith, both deny being concerned in the supply of cocaine and are standing trial.

Mr Stevenson said both of them told police they were heavy users of cocaine and only had the drug for their own use.

Both had denied being dealers in police interviews.

Mr Stevenson, opening the case, alleged police mounted surveillance on the gang in 2017.

They found messages on Partington and Hird’s phones which the prosecution allege show they were drug dealers.

Another ring member, Soraya Bashir, 38, of Paper Mill Road, Rawcliffe Bridge, East Yorkshire, has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The trial continues.