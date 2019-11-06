A YORK micro-business expert is launching her first book for anyone wishing to start a similar organisation.
Catherine Adamson, who owns Kaleidoscope Services, will launch the book titled: ‘How To Be a Thousandaire – the microbusiness lifestyle that feeds your soul as well as your wallet’.
The author said: “It’s all based on my own experience of growing my micro-business. I have shared what to do so other business owners can develop their vision and resilience.”
The launch includes an opportunity to talk to Catherine about her journey and how she came to write her book.
The free event will be held at Hotel du Vin in York on Thursday, November 21 between 8.30am and 4pm.
To reserve your place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-launch-how-to-be-a-thousandaire-registration-70745783543