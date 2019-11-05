CYCLING campaigners are calling for urgent repairs to a burst sewer which has blocked a popular York riverside footpath and cyclepath for weeks.

York Cycle Campaign says cyclists and pedestrians using the path near Skeldergate Bridge - which provides a heavily used route into the city centre from Fishergate, Fulford and the Millennium Bridge - are being forced by barriers to navigate muddy verges on either side.

Spokesman Andy Shrimpton said this was a ‘tricky enough manoeuvre for the able bodied, but potentially dangerous for anyone with physical disabilities.’

He said the tarmac had burst and a manhole cover had been dislodged on a pipe between the Castle Mills pumping station and the River Ouse, near the St George’s Field car park.

“The damaged pavement has been fenced off for some weeks now and is an obstruction to cyclists and pedestrians,” he said.

“It’s not as if this is a new problem. This sewage pipe has burst at this point a number of times going back many years - even decades.

“It is astonishing that with so many millions being spent in recent years on water infrastructure at two locations just yards away, Yorkshire Water can’t get their spades out and fix this once and for all. It’s a running sore that just won’t go away.

“It’s not a fantastic experience for residents who use this otherwise delightful cycling and walking route into town and certainly not a great welcome to York for the many visitors who park there.”

He added that York Cycle Campaign worked to ensure cycling in York was safe, convenient, and accessible to all.

“As things stand, this route currently fails in all three measures,” he claimed.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: ”I can confirm that we are going to repair the defect to the manhole cover and frame, which will be fixed as quickly as possible.”