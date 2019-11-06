RELATIVES of residents at a York care home can now view on demand details about how their loved ones have spent their day.
Minster Grange Care Home, in Haxby Road, has been using a 'Mobile Care Monitoring' system to improve efficiency and communication across its homes and ensure the best possible care for its residents.
A new feature of 'Person Centred Software' technology is the ability for relatives to view details of the care provided to patients through its relatives gateway portal.
This aims to offer reassurance to family members who cannot visit as regularly as they would like.
Alison Redhead, manager at Minster Grange, said: “Having a loved one in 24-hour care is an anxious time for families.
“The Relatives Gateway helps put people’s minds at rest around the care their relative receives, especially if the family do not live close.”
Every member of staff at Minster Grange uses a handheld device throughout their shift to evidence care in real-time.
Every member of staff at Minster Grange uses a handheld device throughout their shift to evidence care in real-time.

Managers also save time on care plan reviews and safeguarding.