YORK will pay its respects to fallen soldiers and ex-service personnel at the city's official Remembrance Sunday service and parade this weekend.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, the Civic Party and City of York Council representatives will be among those attending the service and parade.

On Sunday, the parade will depart from The Grand Assembly Rooms, Blake Street, at 10.40am and walk to Memorial Gardens, on Leeman Road, for 11am. The Civic Party will lead the parade, accompanied by serving military from regiments across York, with invited dignitaries and representatives from local organisations.

The service will begin at 11am with the firing of a minute gun to indicate a two-minute silence. This will be followed by prayers; local organisations will lay wreaths, led by the Lord Lieutenant, Johanna Ropner, and the Lord Mayor. The Railway Institute Band will provide music for the parade and service.

The parade will then return to St Helen’s Square where the Mansion House flag will be lowered to half-mast, as a mark of respect, as the Lord Mayor, Civic Party and guests salute the parade as it continues along Coney Street.

Cllr Looker said: “It’s an honour to be able to commemorate Remembrance Sunday with the residents and organisations of York. It is vital that the sacrifice made by those who served their country, as well as those who continue to do so, is never forgotten.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, added: “Remembrance Sunday is a special day in York's calendar. The parade and service give residents a chance to show our appreciation for those who gave everything so that we could have a brighter future.”

There will be road closures in the city centre on Sunday morning, to allow the parade to cross the city, from Clifford’s Tower on Clifford Street, to Memorial Gardens.

There will be a rolling road closure in effect, from 10.30am to 11am, and for the return parade from 11.30am to 12.30pm. Areas affected include routes in the area of Tower Street, Coney Street, Museum Street, Lendal Bridge and Leeman Road.

Meanwhile, York Minster will hold a Sung Eucharist service at 10am on Remembrance Sunday. The Act of Remembrance will be marked at 11am with a two-minutes silence.

At 4pm, there will be a service with music of the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré, with reading and prayers for Remembrance.

On Monday morning, there will be a service at the North Eastern Railway Memorial cenotaph in Station Rise to honour rail workers who died in both world wars.

Wreaths will be laid during the service, which will start at around 10.30am.

St Olave's School in York is holding a Remembrance service on Monday for all 360 pupils plus their parents, while St Peter’s School in York will have their own service the same morning for pupils and staff.