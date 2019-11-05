A NEW business is holding an official opening celebration - with a fundraising twist.

FASTSIGNS York is marking its first seven months with an event in aid of Children in Need next Wednesday, November 13.

Owners Sarah Bradshaw and Ian Ellis felt it would make their opening more memorable by benefitting the community.

Fundraising activities include the opportunity to sponsor a duck for the Children in Need Duck Race Sweepstake, with entries including Beaky Blinders, Chewquacka and James Pond.

Ian said: “Organisations such as Snappy in York, Ryedale Special Families based in Malton, the Hinge Centre in Bridlington and York Mind are all projects which will benefit from our fundraising efforts.”

The event will be at their Design Centre, Helmsley Court, Broadhelm Business Park, Pocklington.

Supporters will include invited colleagues and guests from their network of suppliers and customers.

Sarah said: “We’ve had great support from the local business community in these early months and our event gives us the opportunity to say thank you, as well as assist many amazing local projects. We are now looking forward to consolidating these relationships and continuing to build our success based on the high quality of our products and services, supported by our high levels of customer service.”