A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for 24 years for a “campaign of rape” that made a young girl suicidal.

At one stage, she took an overdose to try and end her suffering at the hands of Carl John Seed, 34, a social services statement said.

York Crown Court heard the Ryedale girl eventually managed to tell a teacher and Seed was arrested.

Judge Simon Hickey said Seed had looked for a child to abuse after getting a sexual video of children on his computer.

He had isolated and groomed the girl as he subjected her to years of abuse including making her watch adult pornography.

York Crown Court heard she told a social worker: “He said he loved me. Why, if he loved me, why did he do this to me?”

She had to undergo the ordeal of giving evidence because Seed, of Aston Terrace, Bramley, denied 13 charges of sexual offences against her.

A York jury convicted him of eight rapes, one attempted rape and four sexual assaults.

The judge told Seed he had carried out a “campaign of rape” against the girl.

Seed showed no reaction as he was jailed for 24 years plus four years extended prison licence.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders’ register, both for life, and barred from ever working with children or vulnerable people.

He will have to serve 16 years before being considered for release.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “This victim suffered a number of appalling sexual assaults at the hands of her abuser but thanks to her incredible bravery in speaking out, he has been brought to justice.

“It’s further proof that survivors of the horrors of child sexual abuse will be listened to when they speak about their ordeals.

“At the NSPCC’s York service centre our Letting the Future In service works with young people who have experienced this awful crime and helps them to rebuild their lives, overcome the past and look forward with hope.”

York Crown Court heard the girl is getting specialist help in dealing with the psychological and other trauma she suffered through Seed’s actions.