AN INDIAN restaurant in Haxby has marked its 10th anniversary with a celebratory evening attended by some of its most loyal customers.

The Parvin invited regular customers to the event, and more than 200 people turned out to enjoy a complimentary three-course meal specially prepared for the night.

Owner Mohammed Safiqur Rahman said: “We are extremely pleased that we are able to celebrate this wonderful moment with all our regular and loyal customers, they are the main reason we have been successful in this location.

"Without them I don’t think we would have been able to last 10 years so this is just a small token of our appreciation to them to say thank you for being with us through the last 10 years."

The Parvin opened in 2009 and has helped many local charities with its monthly charity quiz nights.

Quizmaster Andy Galloway said: “These guys here at the Parvin are fantastic, we’ve been doing these charity quiz nights for about eight years and it has helped so many local charities and causes in Haxby and surrounding villages.

"When we first started doing the quiz nights we would be happy if we could manage to get 50 to 60 people. Now they’ve become so popular we are selling out 100-plus every month.

"The public have got behind the idea that you can come with your family and friends enjoy a wonderful meal and some fun with the quiz and most importantly helping a cause.

"I hope The Parvin stays for a lot more years to come."

During the eight years, The Parvin has raised more than £90,000 for many causes throughout the area and nationally, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Cancer Research, Christian Aid and the RSPCA, as well as local schools and sports clubs.

In 2017, The Parvin was voted York’s best curry house in a competition run by The Press. The competition set out to find our readers’ favourite Indian restaurant and after weeks of voting, The Parvin won The Press Best Curry House award