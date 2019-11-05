THE A59 west of York is blocked after an HGV turned on to its side.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle accident happened at 2.25pm on a stretch between Kirk Hammerton and Moor Monkton.
A spokeswoman said crews from Acomb and Tadcaster went to the scene but no one was trapped, and the firefighters were deployed to deal with any spillage of diesel.
She said the lorry driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by road ambulance.
She said the accident would be causing congestion and advised motorists to avoid the road.
Station Manager Andy Creasey said the road would be closed for some considerable time, adding: "Please expect delays in the area."
"All NorthYorksFire resources have now left the scene. NYorksPolice will be remaining for some considerable time whilst the recovery stage is established and completed. Please to report no major injuries to the driver."
