THE Yorkshire Air Museum near York is appealing for musicians to help save its annual Remembrance Services on Sunday.

Museum spokesman Ian Richardson said the services at the French Memorial in Elvington village and at the Station Chapel at the museum itself were normally attended by RAF and Allied Nations Air Force personnel, the Lord Lieutenancy of North Yorkshire, the Groupes Lourds French Veterans Association, Elvington Parish Council, museum officials and a very large number of residents.

There was also a parade of Guides, Cubs and Brownies through the village to the French Memorial, which honoured the French aircrew who uniquely served from RAF Elvington with RAF Bomber Command.

"The French Memorial Service has for many years also been supported by a brass quartet of musicians, but for a variety of reasons, this group are not able to attend the ceremony this year," he said.

"Furthermore, the Yorkshire Military Marching Band who add great spectacle to our Memorial services during the year also have a full engagement, so are unavailable to help us out.

" So, after exploring many avenues to no avail so far, we are making this last ditch appeal.

"The participation of the brass quartet adds a great deal to the poignancy of the occasion, so we are launching a last-minute appeal to see if anyone can help us out and literally - Rescue our Remembrance.

"The requirement for the musicians is to accompany a Hymn and play the National anthem and La Marseillaise, French anthem. Normally it is just one verse of each.

"We also do need a Bugler / Trumpeter to play the poignant Last Post and Reveille at the afternoon Service in the Museums Station Chapel and Memorial Garden."

"We hope that there may be a small group of musicians, possibly even from a school band, that may be able to help us out this year.

" It really does make all the difference to the poignancy of the occasion, as we honour those that have fallen for our freedoms today.

"The Remembrance Services take place from 10:50am at the French Memorial, Elvington Village and later at the Museum from 13:30pm. We can offer a small gratuity to cover expenses, so if anyone can help us out, please contact the Yorkshire Air Museum on 01904 608595 or by e-mail: pr@yorkshireairmuseum.org."