A MUSEUM has staged a stunning display involving wool poppies to remember those sacrificed their lives for their country.
Eden Camp Modern History Museum has just completed putting the finishing touches to a special display in time for Remembrance Sunday this week.
Nick Hill, manager at the museum, said: “Whilst November is traditionally the time of year that the nation comes together to remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their country, we look upon our museum as being a year round memorial to all those who have served in HM Forces.
“However, at this time of year we wanted to make an extra special effort.”
The call for help to create the tribute went out to the nation at the beginning of the year and supporters the length and breadth of the UK stepped up to produce wool poppies in the thousands.
The idea to use their Hawker Hurricane Gate Guardian as the back drop to the display was conceived by retail manager, Denise Millington.