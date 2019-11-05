THE cast for this year’s York Theatre Royal pantomime performance has now been confirmed, including an actor from London’s West End.

This year’s Christmas pantomime performance will display Sleeping Beauty.

Jack Lansbury will return to York to feature in the show, following two years performing in London’s West End in the musical, Wicked.

This time in Sleeping Beauty Jack will play both the King and the Prince, with panto veteran Martin Barrass playing the Queen.

The show will also feature Nick Stuart, David Leonard as the Evil Diva, Suzy Cooper as Princess Beauty, AJ Cooper as Darth Diva and dance captains, Danielle Mullan and Charleigh Webb.

Newcomers to the pantomime include Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Colin Burnicle and Kamau Davis.

Berwick Kaler writes and co-directs along with Matt Aston.

Sleeping Beauty runs from December 7 to January 25. Tickets can be purchased from the York Theatre Royal Box office 01904 623568 or online at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk