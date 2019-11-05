A TV actress who has starred in both Coronation Street and Eastenders will appear at Sci-Fi Scarborough next year.
Jill Halfpenny, who has appeared in programmes such as Sci-Fi drama Humans and drama Dark Mon£y, will be making her very first convention appearance at the event. Her recent screen work also includes a role in BBC One drama, Ordinary Lies.
Jill is well-known for her Olivier Award-winning performance as Paulette in the original West End production of Legally Blonde alongside Sheridan Smith.
Jill’s most recent theatre work saw her leading as the character of Rachel in Rachel Wagstaffe’s new stage adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train.
SFS is back for a seventh consecutive year at Scarborough Spa on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. The popular family event returns with its usual mix of guests from film and TV and a plethora of content to keep visitors entertained.
Jill will appear at SFS on the Saturday only.
Tickets for the event are available by searching for Sci-Fi at: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk