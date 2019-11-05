A TEENAGER has suffered a broken jaw in a late night assault in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened outside the Jalou bar in Micklegate at about 2am on Sunday October 20.

It said the 19-year-old victim had to be treated for his injuries in hospital.

"The suspect is described as in his early 20s, around 6ft tall, short curly hair and was of muscular build," said a spokesperson.

They appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or had any other information that could help identify the suspect to phone 101 and ask for PC Michael Parker, email Michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no 12190195248.