POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in York.
North Yorkshire Police said items were stolen from the One Stop shop on Acomb Road.
It happened at about 4.30pm on August 25.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation.
Call North Yorkshire Police with information on 101.
Quote reference number 12190157213.
