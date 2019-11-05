A CHILDREN’S book written by a Selby author will be showcased for votes in a national literary competition.

Christina Gabbitas, founder of the Selby Children’s Literature Festival, has recently worked in partnership with York Castle Museum, who commissioned her to write the book ‘A Train Journey Through Time’ which was released in August.

The book has been entered for voting into the People’s Book Prize for next year.

Christina said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that this has been accepted and will be showcased. I thoroughly enjoyed writing the story using exhibits from the museum.

“Museums are a place of wonder and a great place to help to educate children and the public about history.”

The book allows readers to travel around the museum’s exhibitions with characters, including a Victorian wooden train.

Christina also ran workshops at the Castle Museum earlier this year which involved read aloud sessions as well as encouraging children to have a go at writing their own poems.

The author has staged book signings in various WH Smith bookstores, including the store in Sheffield’s Meadowhall on Sunday. Further book signings will be held in Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre later this month.

Christina won the Best Achievement Award earlier this year for her book, Share Some Secrets, chosen by a team that included the highly acclaimed writer, Frederick Forsyth CBE.

Voting for the People’s Book Prize is now open and will remain so until February next year. You can vote at: https://peoplesbookprize.com/winter-2019/a-train-journey-through-time/