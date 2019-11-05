THE International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival will start 2020 with a performance of The Magic Of Vienna Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
The show on January 4 will herald in the New Year and kickstart the new season.
The National Festival Orchestra, conducted by Aidan Faughey, will accompany soloists from the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, soprano Natalie Montakhab, tenor Owen Lucas and baritone John Savournin.
On the day, the 7.30pm programme of Vienna favourites will comprise Strauss’s Overture to Die Fledermaus, Tritsch Trash Polka, Blue Danube, Roses From The South and Radetsky March, a selection of Lehar music and much more.
Tickets are on sale now from the venue on 01422 323252.
Alternatively tickets are available at Oliver@gsfestivals.org or from the Tourist Information Offices in Harrogate, Knaresborough or nearby Ripon.