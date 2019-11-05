TRAFFIC is queueing and buses are facing delays in York city centre after emergency water main repairs were needed.
Marc Bichtemann, managing director of bus operator First York, tweeted that temporary traffic lights were now in place for the emergency works at the Micklegate/Skeldergate junction.
He said this was already leading to queues both ways and delays to bus services, and Skeldergate would be closed later today.
Yorkshire Water tweeted: "We are very sorry about any inconvenience this is causing."
City of York Council has issued a traffic order for the closure of Skeldergate from 2pm today until 6am tomorrow, unless the works are completed more quickly.
