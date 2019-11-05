MEMBERS of a boxing club in York have come up with a way to help people dealing with homelessness, unemployment and dependency.

York Masters Boxing Club in Redeness Street has opened its doors to offer coaching and training, with a goal of taking part in a boxing match to raise money to support others suffering the same fate.

Charlie Malarkey, a member of the club and service manager for the Salvation Army in York, said: “When you learn more about homelessness and dependency, you realise it is a complex issue that can affect any of us. It is important to keep in mind that these are people dealing with real issues and to best help them is to help ensure they maintain dignity and respect.”

Participants can choose to go on to take part in a boxing event at Huntington Working Mens Club on November 30.

Charlie's son and head coach, Liam Malarkey, said: “

This approach is not just an opportunity to do a few rounds, the actual match is the pinnacle in a campaign of motivation, self-reliance, confidence and fitness building through training.”

Tom Bowman, assistant coach at the Club and specialist support worker at The Salvation Army, added: “

These are some of the most marginalised people in our society and for them to be part of something so positive has a life changing impact.”

The competition is open to men and women. Training is now underway and any individuals wanting to attend the boxing event on November 30 can purchase tickets for £20 by contacting Charlie Malarkey on 07586 570 433.

If you want to make a donation to the event, visit their JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fitnessforall