A YORK-based PR, digital and communications agency is climbing up the Prolific North Top 50 PR Agencies list.

The Partners Group has been placed number 40, up two places since last year, and is the only York-based agency to feature in the top 50.

The league table is based on financial information taken from Companies House and data supplied by more than 200 PR agencies, which are either based in or have offices in the North of England.

The Partners Group employs a team of eight at its offices in The Mount, and works predominantly in the property and construction, manufacturing, professional services and food processing sectors.

Monica Green, Partners director, said: “We are so proud to be ranked as one of the leading agencies in the north. Our rising in the rankings really reflects our continued growth, client wins and the hard work that everyone puts in.

“It’s a fabulous result for the team.”

Clients include Apollo Fire Detectors, ROCOL, Morley Glass & Glazing, JM Glendiinning Insurance Brokers and Switalskis Solicitors.