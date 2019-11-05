SELBY Abbey can be seen in a new light when the historic building is illuminated for three nights later this month.

The Pilgrim Illumination, designed by acclaimed artist Nayan Kulkarni, will take place from November 22 to November 24 and is free to attend.

The interactive artwork is the highlight of the Selby 950 celebrations that have also included parades and concerts.

Speaking about the installation, Cllr Chris Pearson, Selby District Council's lead executive member with responsibility for housing, health and culture, commented: “We’ve seen such great support for the Selby 950 events over the last six months and this event is set to be hugely popular. The event will allow people to see and interact with the abbey in a completely new way. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people to see this inspiring event.”

This year the abbey has celebrated the 950th anniversary of its founding with concerts, events and activities that have been well supported by local people and visitors alike.

In order for the expected crowds to enjoy the evening event and fully immerse themselves in the light and sound, the road running alongside the Market Place will be closed from 5.45pm each evening. Part of Gowthorpe/The Crescent will be closed in Selby town centre and a short diversion will be in place during the event.

Cllr Pearson added: “As the nights draw in, this event will allow our abbey to shine more brightly than ever before. It will be a kaleidoscopic, shape shifting event that will delight and bring together the community.”

For 2019, the district council has invested £50,000 to deliver a programme of arts and heritage events to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the founding of Selby Abbey. This event is made possible by sponsorship from Drax Group Plc and money raised by National Lottery players. Arts Council England has awarded significant funding from their National Lottery Project Grants programme, to Selby District Council to deliver a programme of arts and heritage events to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the founding of Selby Abbey.

Nayan has been filming for the installation at locations including Drax, local wind farms and Selby Lock. He’s also visited Selby College to speak to young art students about this installation as well as his other projects, including the acclaimed Blade installation which was part of Hull City of Culture in 2017.

In order to make the event accessible, an accessible viewing area will be available on the Market Place for each of the three nights with space for wheelchairs and seated spaces for those with limited mobility. On November 23, Selby Car Park will be reserved for accessible/Blue Badge parking and Mobiloo will be present, providing an accessible toilet with adult-sized changing bench and hoist. No tickets are required for the event.

Pilgrim takes place on November 22, 23, and 24 from 6pm until 9pm.