COMMUTERS travelling to work and arriving half an hour early last week might well have asked: ‘where has all the traffic gone?’ Well, it was the school half term. It is therefore safe to assume that schools play a major factor in congestion and pollution!

Take a quick look at school car parks with between 50 to 100 parked vehicles, multiply that by the number of schools and it’s easy to see why thousands of cars are hitting the roads at the same time. Would charging to park at schools, as happens at hospital staff car parks, deter car use?