FIREFIGHTERS were called to an oven fire in the kitchen of a residential property in Easingwold yesterday evening (November 4).
Fire crews were sent to the incident off Raskelf Road at about 8pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it caused heavy smoke logging to the ground floor.
It added that a man in the property at the time of the call was uninjured.
Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property.
Smoke alarms were fitted in the property, which activated and raised the alarm.
