A DRIVER was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after a crash on York's outer ring road yesterday evening (November 4).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it involved a van and a Jaguar vehicle. The service was called to the crash on the A1237 near Nether Poppleton at about 7.45pm.
A spokesperson for the service added: "Male driver of Ford Transit has been taken to hospital with a broken leg. His male passenger has been taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.
"The male driver of the Jaguar has also been taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.
"Fire crews isolated electrics on Jaguar and stemmed various fuel and fluid leaks."
North Yorkshire Police's control said the collision caused "significant delays."
