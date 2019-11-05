YORK is set to get an innovative new music venue as part of the proposed Roman Quarter development in Rougier Street.

Developer North Star says the 400-capacity venue will help to compensate for the loss of Fibbers in nearby Toft Green, which it says is due to close in January and be replaced by a new office building.

“Talks are underway with various operators – from local to international companies – including the current owners of the Fibbers brand,” said a spokesman.

“The new venue will be something completely different for York with the aim to reach a wide range of audiences.”

He said the venue would be of a comparable size to Fibbers, to attract up and coming acts, but would also cater for a family friendly audience.

“Our intention is to ensure we enhance the already fantastic cultural offer of the city and to create a destination that will welcome as many people as possible,” he said.

“It will enhance the vibrancy of the development and breathe new life into Rougier Street.”

As reported previously, the Roman Quarter proposals by North Star and the York Archaeological Trust involves demolishing three buildings in Rougier Street - Northern House, Rougier House and Society.

There would then be a two-year archaeological dig on the Society site, followed by the creation of a Roman visitor attraction, with apartments, retail, offices and restaurants and cafes on the rest of the site.

The music venue would be part of a second phase of the scheme, so it would not be built until about 2024.

The spokesman said that following an "overwhelmingly supportive consultation process so far," a planning application was being worked up to be submitted in the coming weeks.

The Press reported last week on a call by Labour councillors for music venues and nightclubs in York to be better protected under planning rules.

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw said such venues were culturally important features in York’s evening economy but were increasingly under threat from developers and landowners looking to make a quick profit from York’s sky high housing prices.