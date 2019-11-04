A NEW maternity website, aimed at providing a comprehensive online guide to pregnancy, giving birth and beyond, has been launched in the Vale of York.
The website, www.humbercoastandvalematernity.org.uk, is intended to provide a single point of information for people who are thinking about having children, are already pregnant or who have recently had a baby.
Interactive features include a map which shows the hospitals, midwifery units and birth centres where you can give birth in the region and the different facilities they offer.
The website also features a timeline which explains how the baby is growing and developing during the course of pregnancy and also antenatal and postnatal information, including advice on what to expect during the various stages of pregnancy and on staying healthy while pregnant.
It also signposts different support services available in the area.