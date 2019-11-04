A CAR has crashed into a wall in York before being driven away.
North Yorkshire Police said the damage only collision happened in Eason View, Dringhouses, at 11pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson said a loud bang was heard in the vicinity of Eason View and St Helen’s Road, and damage was caused to a wall at the junction.
"Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a vehicle with rear end damage in the vicinity of Eason View at the time this incident occurred," they said.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and quote 12190202741.
