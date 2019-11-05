A BLACK plaque has been installed at a York pub which is said to be the birthplace of Guy Fawkes.
The York Dungeon has put up the plaque at the Guy Fawkes Inn in High Petergate, 414 years after Guy’s gunpowder plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament.
A spokesman said black plaques were the dark counterpart to the famous blue ones, commemorating death rather than celebrating life.
“The York Dungeon has chosen Guy Fawkes to be the subject of the debut plaque, due to his infamy and locality.
“Placed in the restaurant of the Petergate pub, the new addition to the décor has been installed due to the location’s significance, as it is said to be his birthplace.
“However, the building is Georgian, whereas Fawkes was born in 1570, over 50 years earlier. There is a white cottage at the back of the pub; that is where he was born.”
Fawkes expert Professor Jim Sharpe said Guy was an "incredibly divisive figure" but had become part of national history.