FORMER York panto Dame Berwick Kaler put on his frock and wig again - for one performance only - when Bargain Hunt came to film at York Theatre Royal.
The BBC television series shot a Christmas special at the theatre, with presenter Charlie Ross filmed on stage talking to Berwick about the history of pantomime.
Charlie also interviewed the theatre’s costume hire supervisor Pauline Rourke about the theatre’s wealth of past panto costumes, most of which are available to hire by the public.
He then transformed himself into a Dame, choosing one of Berwick’s pantomime frocks and wigs, with Berwick on hand in the dressing room to give him a few tips.
Berwick and Charlie, as Ugly Sisters, filmed an introduction on stage to the special Bargain Hunt programme, which will be shown in the run-up to Christmas.
This year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty, written and co-directed by Berwick, starts on December 7.