YORK magistrates have ordered six men to pay a total of £1,879 after they were seen urinating in public.

The six are: Shaun Doswell, 27, of Langholme Drive, Holgate, fined £80, Alexander Andrysewski, 20, of Grasmere Avenue, Wetherby, fined £40, James Alexander Todd, 28, of Guillemot Close, Blyth, Northumberland, fined £183, Russell Robert Weir, 30, of Thornhill, Dumfries and Galloway, fined £143, Haneesh Guila, 27, of Bad Bargain Lane, Heworth, fined £203, Jack Parker, 21, of Darwin Drive, Driffield, fined £176.