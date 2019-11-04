A PRIVATE hire driver has lost his livelihood and been banned from a Tesco superstore because he stalked a member of staff.

Philip Graham Brayshaw, 48, hung around the company’s Askham Bar superstore, going up to the employee every day when she was working and asking about her when she had time off, said Natalie Chapman, prosecuting.

He bought her roses enclosing a note to her and made her feel so uncomfortable she called in police.

“He is a somewhat lonely individual with low self-esteem, who suffers from social anxiety. He clearly seriously misread messages which he saw in his mind,” said defence solicitor Nick Darwin.

York magistrates made a three-year restraining order banning Brayshaw from the superstore and from contacting the woman directly or indirectly.

Mr Darwin had argued against the Tesco ban saying it was Brayshaw’s “local shop”.

Magistrates told Brayshaw: “We have heard a lot about your problems, but there has been very little about this young lady.”

Brayshaw, of Chaloners Road, Dringhouses, denied stalking the woman between December 1 and July 30, but was convicted at a trial.

Magistrates said they were giving him a community order as a direct alternative to imprisonment. He must do 200 hours’ unpaid work and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and pay £200 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Mr Darwin said

Brayshaw had been a private hire driver for 20 years, but had lost his job because the stalking had led to his licence being revoked.

He had also been diagnosed as suffering from stress.