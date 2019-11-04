A HEDGEHOG-themed baking competition among the staff at a Pocklington school helped the proceeds of a Macmillan coffee morning.

Overall, there were 27 entries from Pocklington Prep School teaching and support staff.

These included hedgehog families, a prickly character on top of a pumpkin house and a squashed hedgehog.

Year 4 teacher, Lizzie Kennedy, who came up with the idea while watching The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, said: "We wanted to inspire the children and also bring fun and excitement to our charity event. I’m amazed at the fantastic quality of cakes and effort everyone has put in.

"Hedgehogs have been the talk of the staffroom since September and there have been many prickly jokes."

The coffee morning usually involves cakes and buns made by parents, so this was the staff’s chance to make their own contribution.

There were in-show awards given by the school's council for best and worst hedgehogs, most unusual hedgehog, funniest hedgehog and cutest hedgehog.

The hedgehog bake-off and coffee morning, held on October 31, together raised £410 for Macmillan Cancer Support.