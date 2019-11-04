A YORK veterinary practice is warning dog owners about the danger of sticks after a young Labrador had a lucky escape.

Mabel, a much-loved family pet, had to be rushed to The Minster Veterinary Practice after getting a four-inch stick lodged in the roof of her mouth.

She was playing with a stick she had found in the back garden of her family home at Bishopthorpe, sparking a traumatic ordeal for the two-year-old black Labrador and her worried owners, Rick Larkin and Stephen Bainbridge.

Rick and Stephen, along with their twin children, Reuben and Clara, aged seven, made a frantic dash to Minster Vets in Salisbury Road, where vet Kirstie Haycock sedated Mabel so she could remove the stick. Luckily, Mabel made a full recovery, but the scare has prompted a warning about the danger of dogs playing with sticks.

Rick said: “Mabel was happily playing in the garden when suddenly she started pawing at her face and coughing. We brought her into the house, where she started rubbing her head on the floor and was clearly in a lot of pain and discomfort.

“There was such a sudden switch in her behaviour that we knew there must be something seriously wrong and she became more and more distressed when we tried to look in her mouth.

“We rushed her to Minster Vets and the vet could see that she had a stick lodged in her mouth. It was distressing for her but it could have been so much worse. Fortunately, she has made a full recovery with no ill-effects, apart from being a bit sore and needing soft food.

“We never throw sticks for her because we know the risks of dogs running on to them and getting them stuck in their throats. But we have a couple of trees in our back garden so there were sticks lying about. With the wet weather, they had not been cleared up as usual, as we don’t like her playing with them.”

Kirstie added: “The stick was firmly lodged across Mabel’s hard palate. She was sedated to enable me to pull the stick out using forceps and it’s great to see she has made a good recovery.

“It’s not always possible to keep sticks away from dogs if they’re playing in the garden or out walking. The important thing is not to throw sticks because that is when serious injuries can occur if dogs run on to them.”