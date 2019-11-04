A YORK business owner and his team have joined forces with an overseas charity to provide support to Nepalese communities.

David Harris and his workforce from Genius IT Solutions, based in Shambles, teamed up with PassoDopoPasso, who help promote and provide disaster relief and humanitarian support to school children in Nepal among other community projects.

David said: “As the owner of a small business, I’ve been looking to engage with a charity for some time.

“Giving something back is very important to me and I understand the there are many people living in much worse conditions that many of us here in the UK.”

Last month, members of the charity made the journey to Nepal to help the children attending the Khaniyakharka School in the Nuwakot District. Supporting the school and the local community has been a big focus for the charity since the devastating earthquake in the area back in 2015.

Following their visit to the school and the children last month, an expedition element of the group continued towards the mountain, Naya Kanga, where they reached the summit in the early hours of Thursday morning. Five members of the nine reached the summit, all of the team members are now safe and have descended down the mountain.

The team chose to climb Naya Kanga to raise further awareness of the work the PassoDopoPasso charity are doing in Nepal to benefit communities.

David said: “I learnt that any donation made goes directly to supporting these wonderful children, who want and deserve to be educated well.”

Genius IT Solutions, established in 2008. They have worked with big named brands including Jaguar Land Rover, HSBC and SIEMENS.