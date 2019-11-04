POLICE investigating an assault at a Halloween party in a North Yorkshire village are appealing for guests at the event to come forward.
A 15-year-old boy sustained serious cuts to his head during the assault in Huby, near Easingwold, on Thursday evening, North Yorkshire Police said. The victim received hospital treatment.
It is believed some of the guests had travelled to the party from the York and Scarborough areas, the force added.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was present at the party, held at a house on Walton Close, to come forward if they have not already spoken to the police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Northallerton CID, or email gary.ient@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that two 17-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released while under investigation.
