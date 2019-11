A TANKER and a truck have crashed on a road near York this morning (November 4).

It has happened on Wheldrake Lane.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the crash at about 11.40am.

Acomb and Huntington fire station manager Tony Walker has wrote on Twitter: "Acomb & York crews currently dealing with an RTC in the Wheldrake area. No serious injuries and thankfully the tanker hasn’t ruptured. Expect minor delays for a short time."