A COUPLE from York who are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary have a bit of advice for a happy marriage: keep calm and have a nice cup of Yorkshire Tea.

Maurice and Joyce Tooby, who were married in 1954, celebrated their sapphire wedding anniversary on August 16, but, sadly the couple, from Haxby, were unable to mark the milestone on the day as Joyce fell ill with sepsis and pneumonia, meaning they were forced to postpone their family celebration until the end of October.

The couples daughter, Karen, said: “My mum has had a long history of illnesses and disability but with great care and credit to the NHS, she still enjoys a full and happy life.”

Both Maurice and Joyce were born in 1934 and are now 85 years old.

The pair met during Judo lessons at the old Priory Street Youth Centre in York. Joyce explained how she always liked Maurice and never wanted to hurt him during the sessions. However, on one occasion she did throw him over onto the ground which resulted in Maurice dislocating his shoulder. Joyce went on to say: “He literally fell for me.”

Joyce, a keen cook and baker, explained her thoughts on the key factors to maintaining a long-standing relationship like her and Maurice. She said: “We always care for each other. We have had a great sense of humour together through both good and hard times. We always try to keep calm and have a nice cup of Yorkshire Tea.

“We have both built a loving, happy family and kept close friends over the years.”

When working, Maurice and Joyce ran Tooby’s DIY store in Haxby together. Joyce explained that this was another key factor in their good relationship.