A CHARITY supporting older people across the UK has received a cash boost from a York-based foundation.

The Silver Line, set up by Dame Esther Rantzen, has launched a new partnership with the Pavers Foundation, starting with a £5,000 donation to the charity from Pavers.

Dame Esther said: “I am thrilled that Pavers have chosen to support The Silver Line. This means we can continue to provide information, friendship and advice to the thousands of isolated and lonely older people who call our helpline, day and night.”

In addition to the initial donation from the Pavers Foundation, the business is also dedicating an entire shoe show on Pavers TV to The Silver Line, where 10 per cent of all sales from the show will be donated straight to the charity.

Debbie Paver, trustee of the Pavers Foundation said: “We’re extremely keen to help raise as much awareness as possible for this incredible cause.”