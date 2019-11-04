A RETIREE who drove his car in to a parked Mercedes in a York village was drunk behind the wheel, city magistrates heard.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said Stephen Matthew Stringer, 68, was more than three times the drink drive limit after he drove off from the Red Lion in Haxby at 6.10pm on August 20.

An eyewitness told police immediately after getting into the car the pensioner "seemed to be messing about on the road" and that his Mazda "seemed to roll" without slowing down into the parked Mercedes.

"He didn't appear to be in control of his vehicle," said Ms Reeve. "Then he reversed back into the main road and drove off towards the mini roundabout towards the A1237 and Strensall."

When police went to his house Stringer claimed he had drunk wine after getting home.

"The defendant had a half drunk tea and biscuits in front of him, which didn't support his claim," she said.

For Stringer, Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks said for more than a decade, "He has taken it upon himself to habitually attend on a number of public houses during the day from 11am, having two pints in one and one and a half in another.

"It was an incredible shock to him he was over the limit to that extent," she said.

Stringer had intended to contact the Mercedes' owner, whom he knew, the day after the collision.

Retired college technician Stringer, of Avon Drive, Huntington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He had no previous convictions.

York magistrates banned him from driving for 26 months and given a 12-month community order with 18 days' rehabilitative activities.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £90 statutory surcharge.

Ms Reeve said Stringer' s breath test gave a reading of 116 micrograms in 100 millilitres of alcohol. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Robins-Hick said Stringer had various health problems and after his arrest had had a nervous breakdown that put him in hospital for five days.

He had been very affected emotionally and mentally by the court case.