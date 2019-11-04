At last we have a general election, which is the only way the current political stalemate was ever going to be resolved. Stupidity, stubbornness and MPs’ outright fear of the voters meant the decision required two full days of parliamentary scrutiny rather than a simple motion which would have taken 20 minutes.

This demonstrates why one of the first things the next government must do is repeal the Fixed Term Parliaments Act. That Act rendered it impossible for anybody to send MPs back to the electorate for the first time since Cromwell had to chase them out at gunpoint.