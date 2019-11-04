More road closures equals more congestion, jams and fumes (Moves to stop rat run traffic, October 30). Councils and other bodies have the nerve to complain about the amount of traffic. But there isn’t any more traffic, it’s just that it has been forced into the same small areas.

We lived in The Groves in the 1970/80s when it was a lovely area. The rot set in when the City Hospital closed and the land was developed, then various roads were closed/made one way/blocked off ensuring that residents and commuters alike couldn’t easily get to where they needed to be.