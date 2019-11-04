With regard to the article about buses (Bus boss says ‘sorry’ for poor service, November 1), why are only the poor services on the No 1, 6, and 12 routes mentioned, and not the poor service on the No 5?

The No 5 service must be one of the worst in York. You can wait at the Clarence Street bus stop for the bus to Strensall and along comes a No 1 then a No 6 but no No 5.