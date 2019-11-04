TWO more bonfires and firework displays have been cancelled because of 'quagmire' ground conditions.

The events had been due to take place tomorrow night -Guy Fawkes Night - in two villages to the west of York, Long Marston and Tockwith.

But one of the organisers of the event in Long Marston said they had decided to cancel it after inspecting the field at the weekend and finding it was an ' absolute quagmire.'

Organisers of the Tockwith Show Bonfire and Firework Display said that after an inspection, and with the threat of more rain to come, they had regrettably decided to cancel this year’s event.

"The main concern was in getting people off the carpark in such wet conditions and in the dark," they said in a statement.

"It was felt that there was too much risk to people and vehicles if cars were needed to be towed off after becoming bogged down, which given the conditions was very likely."

The Press reported last week that three bonfires and firework displays scheduled for Saturday evening - at York's Rawcliffe Country Park, Selby and Thorganby - had all been cancelled because of grounds conditions.