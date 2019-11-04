THE family of a man who died after being hit by a car in Wetherby have paid tribute to the "well-loved" father and grandfather.

The crash happened shortly after 5pm on Saturday on the B1224 York Road next to the racecourse.

North Yorkshire Police said a silver Mercedes C220, which was travelling west towards Wetherby town centre, was involved in a collision with two pedestrians who were part of a group walking along the road in the same direction.

One of the pedestrians, 65-year-old Adrian Scott, received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later, the force added.

A statement from Mr Scott's family said: "Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

On Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said that a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance and remained in a critical condition.

It confirmed that a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

Following the crash, a road closure was put in place while the scene was examined and reopened shortly before 10pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to call West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting 13190563820.