SEVERAL cars have been damaged, with one vehicle rammed up against a wall, in an overnight crime spree on a York road.
The picture above was taken by Ashley Mason, councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, who said five or six cars had been broken into and damaged on Albemarle Road.
The vehicles were attacked overnight.
Cllr Mason said that one or two windows had been smashed on the cars.
He added that vehicles are being broken into or damaged "quite often" on the road.
"I would say one or two are broken into a month," he said.
"We need the police's expertise for a long term solution.
"I plan to raise it in the council to see what we can do."
Cllr Mason said the stretch of road where the cars have been damaged is "vulnerable because it's isolated from any kind of residential property."
