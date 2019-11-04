A NUMBER of vehicles have been damaged, with one car shunted into a wall, in a crime spree on a York road.

A police spokeswoman said "in excess of 10 vehicles" had been damaged on Albemarle Road overnight.

Rob Glassborow, 50, is the owner of the Fiat Punto pictured above that collided with a wall.

He said he had parked his car on Albemarle Road yesterday afternoon and returned to the vehicle at about 10am this morning to find this scene pictured above.

He explained: "I saw the cars all shunted together and thought there had been a crash.

"The passenger window on my car was smashed and there had been an untidy search through the whole vehicle.

"They had taken a pair of binoculars and a Berghaus jacket."

He added: "My car and two behind it had their handbrakes released so they had rolled forward."

Rob's car also suffered scuff damage to its front bumper. Altogether, he thinks the cost for repairing the damage and replacing the stolen items is nearly £800.

"I was just saddened," he said.

The picture above was taken by Ashley Mason, councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe.

Cllr Mason said that one or two windows had been smashed on the cars that had been attacked.

He added that vehicles are being broken into or damaged "quite often" on the road.

"I would say one or two are broken into a month," he said.

"We need the police's expertise for a long term solution.

"I plan to raise it with the council to see what we can do."

Cllr Mason said the stretch of road where the cars have been damaged is "vulnerable because it's isolated from any kind of residential property."

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police told The Press that it received a report at 5am this morning of a number of vehicles being damaged on Albemarle Road.

She added: "There's in excess of 10 vehicles damaged.

"It's under investigation."

No arrests have been made so far.