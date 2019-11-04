CITY of York Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden is standing to become a city MP.

Cllr Aspden has been selected as the Liberal Democrats candidate for the York Outer constituency.

BREAKING: Keith Aspden selected to fight York Outer this December 🔶🔶🔶 pic.twitter.com/qKebvMUfTK — York Lib Dems (@yorklibdems) 3 November 2019

He will challenge the Conservatives' Julian Sturdy for the seat at the General Election on December 12.

Mr Sturdy has been the York Outer MP ever since the constituency was first created in 2010.

Labour is represented by Anna Perrett, while Nicholas Szkiler will be the Brexit Party's candidate for the constituency.