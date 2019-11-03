The Yorkshire Party has announced its first batch of candidates to fight the 2019 General Election.

The party will be fielding candidates across the region, which it says has been neglected by Westminster and that Yorkshire deserves better.

Yorkshire Party Deputy Leader, Laura Walker, who will be contesting the seat of Nomanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said: "

I joined the Yorkshire party because I was tired of parties fielding puppet candidates and taking our community for granted - I want to make my community better for my family's future.

"Your choice in this election is clear - professional politicians backed by a London elite, or a genuine local candidate who, win or lose, will be here fighting for the things that matter to our community. Yorkshire deserves better. We deserve better."

Chris Whitwood, the Yorkshire Party Leader, added: "The Westminster parties have let Yorkshire down time and again. They have proved themselves inept not just over Brexit but in resolving the gross injustice of unequal school spending; ending years of abysmal transport service to ensure people can get to work on time; and taking meaningful action in response to climate change.

"It is clear that Westminster isn't working. Yorkshire deserves better."

The eighteen Yorkshire Party candidates announced so far are: Kieron George, Harrogate and Knaresborough; Mark Barton, Keighley;Scarborough and Whitby; Mike Jordan, Selby and Ainsty and John Hall, Thirsk and Malton.

More candidates are due to be announced soon.